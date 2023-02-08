KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been working throughout the winter months to make the Smokies safer for visitors at some of the park’s busiest locations. This also means there are big changes ahead, like the ‘Park It Forward’ parking system.

Dana Soehn with the National Park spoke about the changes visitors can expect with the new system starting March 1, 2023. She shared tips for people wanting to park at popular spots for hiking as well as what people should do if parking areas are full.

Soehn also shared who will need the passes, including what this could mean for working professionals like bloggers and social media influencers who are visiting the park.

Three parking pass options are available. An annual tag for $40 is on sale on the Great Smoky Mountains Association page and at any of the park’s visitor centers. This February, the park started offering a weekly pass for $15 and a daily pass for $5.