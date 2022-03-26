KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two wind-driven wildfires within the North Carolina side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have led to the immediate closure of several trails and campsites.

The fires are burning between Deep Creek and Newfound Gap Road.

Park officials were notified of a fire near Cooper Creek around 1 p.m. As they were responding to that fire, park rangers detected another fire near Stone Pile Gap near the Thomas Divide area.

The park service said the following areas are closed until further notice:

Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60;

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek

Indian Creek

Stone Pile Gap

Deep Creek Horse Bypass

Juney Whank Falls

Deeplow

Fork Ridge

Sunkota Ridge

Martins Gap

Indian Creek Motor Nature

Mingus Creek

Newton Bald

Kanati Fork and Loop trails

Toms Branch Road near Deep Creek

Multiple agencies and organizations are responding to the fires. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is leading suppression efforts for the Cooper Creek fire. Bryson City Fire Department is leading suppression efforts for the Thomas Divide fire. NPS and county resources are also on scene.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.