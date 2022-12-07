SMOKY MOUNTAINS (WATE) — After the roads were closed due to fallen debris from the showers East Tennessee received this week, some parts of the Great Smoky Mountains have heavy fog.

The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter that U.S. Highway 441, Newfound Gap Road, is open but travelers are cautioned to watch out for heavy fog.

The roads were closed around 6:57 p.m. ET due to fallen trees that were caused by the storms the area had this week.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team’s blog, tonight there will be plenty of clouds and fog overnight. More rain will also come on Thursday.

During the rainfall, several wrecks were reported in the Knoxville metro area.