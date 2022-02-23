KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is holding multiple volunteer work events to complete necessary grounds work prior to spring campground openings.

Volunteers will blow and rake leaves, remove debris, and perform maintenance on tent pads in campground and picnic areas. Park staff will provide tools and safety gear, but participants are required to wear sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather. In addition, participants must be 16 years or older.

Workdays will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 and Friday, March 4 at Smokemont Campground; Saturday, Feb. 26 at Elkmont Campground; and Saturday, March 5 at Cades Cove Campground.

Prior registration is required for all events. To register, contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator, Adam Monroe, at 828-497-1949 or Adam_Monroe@nps.gov before the event. According to the park, these events are ideal for people who enjoy hands-on work in a beautiful setting and those interested in learning more about the park.