KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is continuing to combat unsafe roadside parking at Laurel Falls Trailhead.

Beginning Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, October 30, 2022, temporary roadside barriers will be placed to stop unofficial roadside parking.

The National Park Services says data collected at the trailhead shows there are often more than 100 cars parking outside of official parking areas. The cars are usually found alongside the roadside, obstructing the flow of traffic and creating blind spots for motorists. NPS adds this causes a safety hazard for visitors walking to or from their vehicles.

The popularity of the trail causes “a high level of use that has resulted in extreme congestion, crowding at the falls, and unsafe conditions along Little River Road” according to the NPS. The roadside parking also damages road edges, causes erosion, and can negatively impact nearby wildlife.

From Sept. 7 through Oct. 3, 2021, a pilot project to evaluate various strategies to improve visitor safety, relieve congestion, better protect park resources, and enhance the visitor experience on Laurel Falls Trail was implemented. During the project, parking was provided by reservation only and no parking was permitted in undesignated areas along Little River Road. Additionally, Rocky Top Tours provided shuttle access to the trailhead from Gatlinburg, TN.

The NPS said the results of the project were positive with 91% of visitor feedback. In addition, crowding and litter at the falls were down.

For those wanting to visit Laurel Falls, NPS suggests having an alternative destination in mind in case parking is not available and avoiding peak visitation time usually between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The 1.3-mile trail is one of the most popular trails in the park with nearly 300,000 visits in 2021.