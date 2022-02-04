GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re heading to the Smokies to get an early start to a weekend adventure, be aware of colder weather coming plus a chance for flurries or light snow later Friday. Wind gusts in the Smokies overnight led to warnings and closures late Thursday and early Friday as a new front moved into the area, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team and park officials.

Late Thursday night, Great Smoky Mountains National Park road officials said US 441 (Newfound Gap Road) between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, N.C. was closed due to high winds.

WATE 6 Storm Team reported early Friday morning that a High Wind Warning was in effect through early Friday for the higher elevations of the Smokies, where winds may gust 70 mph+ but officials later said the warning expired.

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s Friday but are expected to slowly drop during the afternoon and evening hours, with lingering rain and a chance for snow flurries late Friday.

WATE 6 storm Team also says there is a slim chance for a few snow flurries and snow showers to develop late Friday night and extend through early Saturday over the higher elevations of the Smokies and parts of Southeast Kentucky. Snowfall accumulation looks minimal at less than an inch.