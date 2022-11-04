KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The higher peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains will see increasing winds Friday amid drought conditions and some reported wildfires this week already. A Wind Advisory is in effect through the weekend due to the gusty conditions.

Weather authorities and agencies are already on the lookout amid these concerning conditions. Low humidity, warm temperatures and wind are among the contributing factors to wildland fire development.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, a Wind Advisory has been issued for the higher peaks of the Smokies. This goes into effect Friday at 8 p.m. and extends through Saturday night. The winds will be out of the South and may gust up to 60 mph over the highest peaks.

Given the drought conditions and breezy winds tomorrow, there is an elevated fire danger risk for most of Saturday, according to 6 Storm Team Assistant Chief Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency tweeted about the windy conditions Friday, stating “According to the NWS winds will become increasingly gusty tonight ahead of an approaching frontal boundary, especially in the Tennessee mountains and nearby foothills. Accordingly, a wind advisory is in effect for these locations from 8 PM EDT this evening until 1 AM EST Sunday.”