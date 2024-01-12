KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several roads in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been closed because of high winds, downed trees, and high wind warnings, according to the GSMNP.

The park shares automated updates on Twitter about when roads are opened or closed. On Friday, the park posted that five roads had been closed in the Smokies.

Initially, Cades Cove Loop had a delayed opening because of downed trees and debris, however, later in the morning, the park said Laurel Creek Road was closed because of downed trees and a high wind warning. With Laurel Creek Road closed, no access is available to Cades Cove.

The GSMNP also shared that the following roads were closed:

Foothills Parkway West, the new section between Wears Valley and Walland,

Little River Road from the Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye,

Cherokee Orchard Road at the Gatlinburg Boundary,

The Gatlinburg Bypass

The national park did not share when the roads will reopen, but because most of the road closures were due to high wind or high wind warnings, they may be reopened after the storm moving into East Tennessee on Friday passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.