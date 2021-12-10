GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Data from the National Weather Service is indicating high winds could develop across the Smokies starting Friday night.

According to the WATE 6 Storm Team, winds will begin to pick up late Friday over the Smokies. A High Wind Warning has been issued for the higher peaks beginning Friday evening and extending through much of the day Saturday. Winds may gust up to 65 mph.

The High Wind Warning from NWS is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday; southerly winds are expected to increase to 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Areas that could be affected include Blount County, Cocke County, Sevier County and Southeast Monroe County.

The NWS High Wind Warning also states damaging winds could possibly blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected and travel could be difficult.

