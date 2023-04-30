SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — A hiker has been injured in the Smokies on Sunday, according to Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
The hiker, who has not been identified, suffered a leg injury while on the Middle Prong Trail, according to Emily Davis with the National Park Service. The trail is an 8.2-mile, round-trip hike that follows the Lynn Camp Prong.
The hiker was taken by LifeStar to a hospital.
The details of the cause of the injury are currently unknown.
