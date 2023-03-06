KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Recent favorable weather conditions have allowed the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to plan an upcoming controlled/prescribed burn in Cades Cove.

The burn operations are expected to take place between March 6 and April 1 in several fields of Cades Cove. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management staff are in charge of managing the burns. Before, after and during the burns, fire managers will closely monitor vegetation and soil moisture, wind speed and direction, temperature, and relative humidity to make sure weather conditions are favorable for a controlled burn.

The park adds that the historic structures will remain open during the controlled burn, however, there may be temporary road closures to ensure safety. Visitors should expect to see firefighters and equipment along roads in Cades Cove. Motorists are also reminded to slow down and not stop in work zones.

Visitors should also expect to see fire and smoke during the controlled burn. The park tells drivers that if there is smoke on the roadway, they should roll up their windows and turn on headlights.

Over the last 20 years, controlled burns have been used in the spring and fall to “safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats, and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove,” according to a release from the park. For more information on the use of controlled/prescribed burns in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, click here.