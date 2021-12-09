KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Sevierville has outlined a plan for how their public works department works to clear the roadways in the event of snow and ice.

The order in which roadways are treated is determined by several factors. More heavily-trafficked roads are treated first before and during winter weather events with priority given to roadways that provide access to essential services or ones with state or national significance.

Sevierville roadway priority order

State Route 66 (Winfield Dunn Pkwy. and Forks of the River Pkwy)

State Route 139 (Douglas Dam Road)

State Route 338 (Douglas Dam Road/Boyd’s Creek Hwy.)

State Route 71 (US Hwy. 441, Parkway)

State Route 35 (US Hwy. 411/441, Main Street/Dolly Parton Pkwy./Chapman Hwy.)

State Route 448 (North Parkway)

State Route 449 (Veterans Blvd.)

State Route 416 (Pittman Center Road/Old Newport Hwy.)

Collier Drive

Park Road

Middle Creek Road (the section nearest the hospital)

Robert Henderson Road and Catlett Road (access to the Public Works Department)

Gary Wade Boulevard

Bruce Street

Prince Street (Fire Hall section).

If weather forecasts indicate a likelihood for inclement weather, the Sevierville Public Works Department begins by pretreating roadways with salt brine to accelerate the snow and ice melting to reduce accumulation.

Rock salt is also spread during and after snow events. The salt is combined with liquid calcium chloride during particularly cold events to improve melting. Sevierville has around 600 tons of rock salt stored for this winter, the city said in a Facebook post.

Citizens are encouraged to clear sidewalks in front of their homes or businesses but are asked not to push the snow into the street. Property owners or residents are responsible for clearing their driveway entrance/exit.

Visit the seviervilletn.org for more information on the city’s snow-fighting plan.