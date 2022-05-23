KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rain has been falling on East Tennessee most of the day and WATE 6 Meteorologist Ken Weathers says it will continue raining through the evening hours. Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.

Our next chance for rain and storms will be on Wednesday into Thursday, as conditions could be favorable for some stronger storms and/or some heavy rainfall.

Rain totals for several cities topped one inch by 5 p.m. this afternoon. Here’s a look at estimated rainfall totals since Sunday:

Barbourville , KY : 0.29″

, : 0.29″ Crossville : 0.68″

: 0.68″ Dandridge: 0.44″

0.44″ Dayton: 0.84″

0.84″ Gatlinburg : 1.6″

: 1.6″ Harlan , KY : 0.4″

, : 0.4″ Jamestown: 0.44″

0.44″ Johnson City: 0.78″

0.78″ Kingsport: 0.53″

0.53″ Kingston: 0.44″

0.44″ Knoxville: 0.58″

0.58″ La Follette : 1.15″

: 1.15″ Madisonville : 1.75″

: 1.75″ Maryville : 1.09″

: 1.09″ Morristown : 0.32″

: 0.32″ Sneedville : 0.32″

: 0.32″ Spring City : 0.84″

: 0.84″ Tellico Plains: 1.22″

Visit the WATE 6 Storm Team weather blog for updates on this week’s weather forecast.