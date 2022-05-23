KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rain has been falling on East Tennessee most of the day and WATE 6 Meteorologist Ken Weathers says it will continue raining through the evening hours. Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
Our next chance for rain and storms will be on Wednesday into Thursday, as conditions could be favorable for some stronger storms and/or some heavy rainfall.
Rain totals for several cities topped one inch by 5 p.m. this afternoon. Here’s a look at estimated rainfall totals since Sunday:
- Barbourville, KY: 0.29″
- Crossville: 0.68″
- Dandridge: 0.44″
- Dayton: 0.84″
- Gatlinburg: 1.6″
- Harlan, KY: 0.4″
- Jamestown: 0.44″
- Johnson City: 0.78″
- Kingsport: 0.53″
- Kingston: 0.44″
- Knoxville: 0.58″
- La Follette: 1.15″
- Madisonville: 1.75″
- Maryville: 1.09″
- Morristown: 0.32″
- Sneedville: 0.32″
- Spring City: 0.84″
- Tellico Plains: 1.22″
- 📲 Download the WATE 6 news app to stay updated on the go
- 📩 Sign up for WATE email alerts for breaking news sent to your inbox
- 🚨 Find today’s top stories on WATE.com for Knoxville, TN and all of East Tennessee
Visit the WATE 6 Storm Team weather blog for updates on this week’s weather forecast.