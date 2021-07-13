How to help Blount County children by eating bacon

In this photo illustration, bacon cooks in a frying pan on October 26, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming fundraising event celebrating Appalachian food with bacon-centered dishes that will ultimately help Blount County children will take place at Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro.

The New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting its annual “Bacon at the Bear” event later this month. There will be not only bacon dishes, but also live music and an artisan fair. The fundraiser is set for July 31 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dancing Bear Lodge in Townsend.

Tickets are on sale now. New Hope is also accepting donations to help meet their goal of $25,000 for the “Bacon at the Bear” event.

New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, counseling and ongoing advocacy services for child victims of sexual abuse. The funds received each year from “Bacon at the Bear,” according to the nonprofit, provide crucial services to children and their families – supporting the nonprofit in its mission to provide hope, safety and healing to children in the most traumatic circumstances.