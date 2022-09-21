KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The inaugural “Plein Air in the Smokies” will bring 20 nationally acclaimed “plein air” artists to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to capture the beauty and magic of the Smokies.

From Sept. 26 through Sept. 30 artists will be painting outdoors in various areas of the park.

Senior Special Projects Director for Friends of the Smokies, Lauren Gass stopped by WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to talk about what this event will bring to the park.

For more information and how visitors can take part in the event, head to the event webpage.