TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people are recovering from burns and smoke inhalation after the camper in which they were staying caught fire early Saturday in southern Blount County.

The four, including an infant, were living in a small camper on a friend’s property in the Tallassee area when the fire broke out. It happened off Happy Valley Road, south of Maryville, according to a spokeswoman for Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Two adults, a teen and a 7-month-old were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries described by a deputy at the scene as “non life-threatening,” the spokeswoman said.

In addition to the infant, those injured in the fire include a 49-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old male.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.