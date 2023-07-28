KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An injured hiker was rescued from a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by a Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew Thursday evening according to a release from the Tennessee Military Department.

The emergency air evacuation mission began just before 7 p.m. when the Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management agency were notified of a hiker suffering from head trauma near Inspiration Point along Alum Cave Trail.

Within 40 minutes, TEMA approved the mission and a flight crew was aboard a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, on their way to rescue the hiker.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a flight paramedic was lowered to assess the hiker and prepare them to be taken to an area hospital. The crew and injured hiker arrived at UT Medical Center at approximately 9 p.m., according to the release.

An injured hiker, who is immobilized and protected on a Skedco stretcher, is hoisted into a hovering Tennessee Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter during a rescue at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, July 27. (Tennessee Army National Guard)

Tennessee National Guard crew chief, Sgt. Christopher Farrar, lowers the flight paramedic, Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani, to an injured hiker during a rescue at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, July 27. (Tennessee Army National Guard)

Sgt. Christopher Farrar, a crew chief with the Tennessee Army National Guard, prepares to hoist an injured hiker, who is immobilized and protected on a Skedco stretcher, into a hovering Blackhawk helicopter during a rescue at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, July 27. (Tennessee Army National Guard)

According to the Tennessee Military department, the crew consisted of two pilots, Chief Warrant Officer 3’s Andrew Redley and Daniel Backus, two crew chiefs, Staff Sgt. Allen Belcher and Sgt. Christopher Farrar, and one flight paramedic, Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani.