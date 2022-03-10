KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A U.S. District Court judge is keeping the pilot involved in a fatal helicopter crash in December along the Sevier County-Cocke County line in “home incarceration” for at least three more weeks. Matthew Jones was ordered by Judge Jill E. McCook to stay under medical furlough until March 28.

Jones suffered injuries when the Robinson R-44 helicopter he was flying on Dec. 29 struck a mountain in adverse weather conditions. Jones’ lawyer told the court on Wednesday that Jones was receiving “intensive inpatient rehabilitation” at a VA hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

The flight path of a helicopter that crashed in Cosby along the Sevier-Cocke County line. Source: FlightAware.com

The lawyer went on to say Jones cannot sit up or walk without assistance. He is also receiving physical therapy three times a day. The medical staff say Jones will need an additional 15 weeks of rehabilitation. He will remain at the facility on “medical furlough.”

Jones is also facing wire fraud charges in Utah stemming from a scheme that began in May 2019, according to ABC4 in Salt Lake City. Jones took nearly $10,000 from a father who was seeking to pay for flight instruction and certification for his son. Jones claimed to be a certified flight instructor but took the flight instruction funds for his personal benefit.

On Dec. 22, the U.S. District Court in Utah ordered Jones not to fly a helicopter after he admitted to using marijuana just weeks prior. A week after that court order, Jones was involved in the crash that killed his passenger in Tennessee.