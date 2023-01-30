The Wye in Townsend is seen inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo courtesy of Melissa Greene

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — A “large” rock slide has closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Crews are on scene working to clear debris from Laurel Creek Road at the Townsend Wye, park officials said Monday.

The road is the main entrance to Cades Cove at the Townsend entrance to the park.

The park service said the road is closed temporarily. No timeline was given for the cleanup.

In other parts of the park, Greenbriar Road remains closed due to flood damage in 2022. Northbound traffic on the Spur is reduced to one lane through April 7, as tunnel repairs are underway.