KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the most popular trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is going to be temporarily closed. Park officials announced the Laurel Falls Trail that will be closed from Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13.

The closed will allow a geotechnical crew to follow up on the survey work that began in November. During the closure, crews will take samples from under the trail and behind retaining walls along the trail. The information gained from the samples will be used to help inform proposed designs for trail tread and retaining wall improvements as part of the Laurel Falls rehabilitation project. The samples will also give information about the stability of the trail.

The maintenance requires a full trail closure since the since the entire trail width is needed for the setup of the drill, meaning there is no space for people to safely pass.

Currently, the park is also seeking public input on an Environmental Assessment for the proposed Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan, which will address visitor experience and safety, parking, and trail infrastructure rehabilitation. To learn more about this, click here.

For those who want to go hiking during the closure, WATE has compiled a list of waterfalls in the Smokies and how to see them.