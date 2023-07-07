GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Laurel Falls Trail will close for one day as crews work to remove a fallen tree and repair the bridge according to a release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The trail will be closed on Tuesday, July 11, and hikers will not be able to access the falls from the Laurel Falls trailhead, Little Greenbrier Trail, or Cove Mountain Trail. If there is inclement weather on July 11, GSMNP says park officials may close the trail on Wednesday, July 12.

Tree fallen at Laurel Falls. (Great Smoky Mountain National Park.)

Crews will be working to remove a tree that fell down on the bridge at Laurel Falls, blocking the route and damaging the bridge’s handrails. To safely complete the removal and make repairs, the area will be fully closed. GSMNP says they will also remove other downed trees along the trails while the closure is in place.

Park rangers and volunteers will provide information and alternative hiking destinations to visitors in the Laurel Falls parking lot on the day of the closure. For those considering alternate hikes ahead of the closure, GSMNP suggests:

The Cove Hardwood Nature Trail (at Chimneys Picnic Area)

Little Greenbrier School and the Walker Sisters’ Cabin (historic structures)

Sugarland Valley Nature Trail (paved, accessible)

Little River Trail (river views)

Middle Prong Trail (cascade views)

Baskins Creek Trail (waterfall)

Look Rock Tower (scenic views)

Nature Trails at Elkmont, Cosby, or Smokemont Campgrounds

This closure announcement comes a day after the park announced that the Look Rock Tower will be closed from July 10 to July 15. During the closure, crews will be working to install new radio equipment on the tower.