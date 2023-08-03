The rocks along the trail are spray painted with symbols, the initials “D+F” and more. (GSMNP)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are asking for help finding a vandal who spray painted a large section of rocks along Laurel Falls Trail last month.

U.S. Park Rangers investigated the vandalism report on July 24, and found the section of rocks spray painted with words and symbols, the park said.

Photos shared by GSMNP show a smiley face, heart, the initials “D+F” and more spray painted on a section of rocks along the trail.

The park said the graffiti is vandalism and is extremely difficult to remove. Repairing vandalized sites is costly, time consuming, and often crews are unable to restore the site to it’s former condition, according to GSMNP.

Vandalism along Laurel Falls Trail. (GSMNP) The rocks along the trail are spray painted with symbols, the initials “D+F” and more. (GSMNP)

“Defacing any part of the national park is illegal, damaging, and spoils the experience of other visitors. There are many rewarding ways to express yourself and mark your time at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, such as taking a spectacular photo or journaling,” GSMNP said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the people involved is asked to contact the Great Smoky Mountains Emergency Communication Center at 865-436-1230.