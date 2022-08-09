KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The parking lot of one of the most popular trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closing for a day.

The parking lot at Laurel Falls Trailhead will be closed on Thursday, August 11, for culvert installation by the U.S. Forest Service. A culvert is an open drain under a road or railroad meant to help water drain off the roadway.

Parking at Laurel Falls has been a continuing struggle for the National Park Service. The popularity of the trail causes “a high level of use that has resulted in extreme congestion, crowding at the falls, and unsafe conditions along Little River Road” according to the NPS. To help combat this, parking barriers are in place at the trailhead until October.

For those who wish to see a waterfall on August 11, there are five waterfalls in the area of Laurel Falls; The Sinks, Meigs Falls, Lynn Camp Prong Cascades, Husky Branch Falls and Cataract Falls. Both Meigs Falls and The Sinks can be driven to, while the others require a short hike. To learn more about waterfalls in the park, click here.