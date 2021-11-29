KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, firefighter, or work in the outdoors, Roane State is offering a weeklong course focused on training Emergency Medical Responders for various situations in the wilderness.

The course will be led by instructors from Roane State’s Continuing Healthcare and Safety Education division with experience in emergency medicine. The course will run from January 9 – 16, 2022 at the Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be eligible for national testing, which must be completed separately at a certified testing center, and will be qualified for listing on the national registry. Certification lasts 2 years and can be renewed by attending the Wilderness Emergency Medical Responder Refresher.

“This program is very beneficial for outdoor enthusiasts, firefighters, park employees, youth camp workers, short and long term missionaries as well as outdoor guides,” Kirk Harris, director of continuing healthcare and safety education at Roane State, said.

Meals and dorm accommodations are included in the course fee, however, required course materials must be purchased separately in advance. The full course is $958 and the refresher course is $500. National Park Service employees may qualify for reduced course fees.

In addition, financial aid is available through the Louise Barber Fund. To apply, send a letter with your registration form stating how you’ll benefit from the course, why you need financial assistance, and the amount you are requesting.

For more information on the course, visit gsmit.org, call (865) 448-6709 or email mail@gsmit.org.