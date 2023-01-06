GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — If your dream is to work off the grid in the Great Smoky Mountains, it may finally be coming true. LeConte Lodge has opened their application for the 2023 season positions.

The positions available include crew, llama farm hand/backup wrangler, and assistant cook. The positions are listed as starting at $15 per hour with tips for crew, $15 per hour for llama farm hands, and $15.25 per hour plus tips for assistant cooks.

“We’re accepting applications for positions at LeConte Lodge for the 2023 season. If you are passionate about the outdoors, working with a team to serve others, and living off-grid, then this is the opportunity for you!” The lodge said. “Only serious applicants who submit fully completed applications will be considered. This is a place where dedicated, team-oriented folks who embrace the work hard/play hard mantra come to excel! Be sure and check your email spam folders for responses.”

What each day looks like is described on the website as:

7:40 a.m. – Prep Dining Hall for guest breakfast.

8:00 a.m. – Ring-in guests in for breakfast (ALL Crew serve food and beverages, dish washing done on rotation)

9:30 a.m. – Crew begins camp cleanup after guests depart, which involves bed making, sweeping, putting out cups and washbasins, and making sure the cabins are nice and clean for day’s next arrivals. The cleaning of toilets is done on a rotation. Cleaning the stove and mopping the Dining Hall will take place during this time. Work concludes once a manager completes a camp inspection, in which Crew can enjoy a break before lunch.

11:30 p.m. – Lunch for Crew

12:00 – 5:00 p.m. – Office and Kitchen Shift – These shifts are worked by two Crew members and are assigned on a rotating basis. Remaining crew members will have the afternoon off. Kitchen shift tasks include making cookies and beverages, restocking supplies, serving the guests hot drinks and assisting the Cook. Office shift tasks include checking guests into their cabins, selling merchandise, keeping the office tidy, answering questions and providing trail advice to hikers. Both jobs require respectful and attentive people skills. There is a great deal of interaction with our visitors.

5:00 p.m. – Dinner for Crew

5:30 p.m. – Prep Dining Hall for guest supper.

6:00 p.m. – Ring-in guests for supper (same duties as breakfast)

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. – Cleanup from supper is usually completed during this time. Crew is then finished for the evening.

To learn more about the jobs at LeConte Lodge, click here.