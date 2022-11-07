KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With parking rules in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park set to change next year, LeConte Lodge has launched a survey to provide the National Park Service with feedback from guests.

Past, present and future lodge guests are invited to weigh in on their knowledge of the new rules and how they might affect their stay at the LeConte Lodge. The lodge is located near the summit of Mount LeConte, the third-highest peak in the Smokies and offers reservations for visitors to hike and stay. The waitlist for reservations opens in December.

Those interested can go to lecontelodge.com and click the link at the top of the site to take the survey.

Comments or questions about the changes can be submitted on the GSMNP website or by sending them via mail to The Great Smoky Mountains National Park 107 Park Headquarters Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, or by phone by calling 865-436-1201.

They can also be submitted on the Department of Interior website as they oversee the National Park Service.

As part of the “Park it Forward” program, roadside parking will be prohibited beginning March 2023.

The park service will require you to purchase a parking tag ($5 per day, $15 per week, $40 a year). The passes do not guarantee you any parking place and spots at all parking areas will be first-come-first-served until its full.

Changes to camping fees were also included in the new plan.

The National Park Service approved the new fee system to help cover the cost of operating and maintaining the park as visitation continues to increase.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the National Park Service system. Officials say that over the last decade, visitation increased by 57% to a record 14.1 million visits in 2021.

Officials say all revenue from the fees will stay in the park in order to “provide sustainable, year-round support focusing on improving the visitor experience, protecting resources, and maintaining trails, roads, historic structures, and facilities.”