KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently received a gift to help treat traumatic injuries in the park.

Twenty “Stop the Bleed” kits were donated to the park by the Tennessee Department of Health. The kits have all the materials needed to treat and control bleeding injuries. Inside are tourniquets, trauma dressing, gauze, gloves and instructions for park employees and visitors on what to do before professional help arrives.

“Time is of the essence for traumatic injuries, and early intervention can save lives,” said the park’s Emergency Manager Liz Hall. “In some areas of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where emergency response can be delayed, these kits will help rangers and visitors treat traumatic injuries early.”

The kits will be divided between park campgrounds, patrol vehicles and rangers. A release from the GSMNP said this will ensure faster access to the “lifesaving” resource.

Inside the ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits (Photo via NPS)

TNDH team hands kits off to rangers (Photo via NPS)

Watts training rangers about what is in the kits and how to use tourniquets. (Photo via NPS)

“We are grateful for our partnership with the National Park Service,” said Chase Watts, East Tennessee Regional Emergency Response Coordinator. “We are always looking for ways to work together to help reduce injuries to visitors, employees, and the community.”

Watts and other members of the TN Department of Health hand-delivered the kits to rangers at Elkmont Campground. He also gave a brief training on how to use the kits and tourniquets.