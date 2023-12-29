KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some higher elevations near the Smoky Mountains could see a bit of snow this weekend.

A weak front moving into the area Friday night into Saturday morning is expected to bring scattered rain and snow showers according to the WATE 6 Storm Team. The higher elevations could see some snow flurries as a result of the front.

The best chance of seeing light snow will be on the Plateau, Northern Valley, Southeast Kentucky, and the Smokies. Snow accumulations of up to 1″ will be possible on the Plateau, the higher elevations of Southeast Kentucky, and the lower elevations of the Smokies. Areas above 4,000 feet in the Smokies could see between 1-3″ of snow.

A few snow flurries may linger through Saturday morning for the Smokies, but additional accumulations will be limited according to the WATE 6 Storm Team. Find the full forecast.

While East Tennessee has not seen much snow yet, the WATE 6 Storm Team has predicted slightly above-average snowfall totals for the region. The previous winter’s snow totals were not impressive across the region with Knoxville only seeing 1.6″ of snow.

