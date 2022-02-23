KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several roads in Sevier County are closed or partially blocked Wednesday after heavy rains across East Tennessee. Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter and the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency have shared a list of affected roads.

Roads closed due to flooding (as of 11:30 a.m.):

Cades Cove Loop

River Divide at Henderson Road

Burden Hill Road

Cove Creek Way

Whites School Road (Both Ends)

Maples Branch Rd at Laurel Lane

Waldens Creek Road at Little Valley

George Harrison Way @ S Shiloh Rd

Ridge Rd at Amory

River Divide Rd @ Henderson Rd

Zion Hill Rd @ Zion Hill Church

Willa View Drive

Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 11:30 a.m.):

Crossover Road

Green Tree Road

N. Knob Creek

Lane Hollow Rd

Jones Cove Road at Shell Mountain

Douglas Dam Road at Kentwood Drive

Ridge Road past SSWI, Inc.

Old Newport Highway at LaFollette Cemetery Ln

Photo: Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter

McCarter said the list may be incomplete and conditions may warrant additional closures or previously-closed roads to be reopened. Updated information will be available from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.