KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several roads in Sevier County are closed or partially blocked Wednesday after heavy rains across East Tennessee. Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter and the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency have shared a list of affected roads.
Roads closed due to flooding (as of 11:30 a.m.):
- Cades Cove Loop
- River Divide at Henderson Road
- Burden Hill Road
- Cove Creek Way
- Whites School Road (Both Ends)
- Maples Branch Rd at Laurel Lane
- Waldens Creek Road at Little Valley
- George Harrison Way @ S Shiloh Rd
- Ridge Rd at Amory
- River Divide Rd @ Henderson Rd
- Zion Hill Rd @ Zion Hill Church
- Willa View Drive
Roads that may have flooded area, may be impassable in certain areas (as of 11:30 a.m.):
- Crossover Road
- Green Tree Road
- N. Knob Creek
- Lane Hollow Rd
- Jones Cove Road at Shell Mountain
- Douglas Dam Road at Kentwood Drive
- Ridge Road past SSWI, Inc.
- Old Newport Highway at LaFollette Cemetery Ln
McCarter said the list may be incomplete and conditions may warrant additional closures or previously-closed roads to be reopened. Updated information will be available from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.