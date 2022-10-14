TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Look Rock Campground in the Great Smoky Mountian National Park is reopening after being closed for nine years.

The campground contains 68 sites. It will open on Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The campground and picnic area were closed in 2013 after the water utility system failed. In 2019, a handicap-accessible vault toilet was installed which allowed the reopening of the picnic area.

The National Park Service shared on Oct. 14 that the water system has been replaced. This will allow access to flush toilets and potable water in the campground. In addition, all the camping sites were rehabilitated with new picnic tables and fire rings installed. 68 campsite signposts, which were constructed and hand-painted by a park volunteer, were also installed.

(Photo via National Park Service)

(Photo via National Park Service)

(Photo via National Park Service)

(Photo via National Park Service)

(Photo via National Park Service)

(Photo via National Park Service)

“Since the new section of the Foothills Parkway opened in 2018, this area of the park has become a stand-alone destination and I’m pleased that after a long, but steady effort, we are able to once again provide a camping opportunity along one of the most scenic drives in the park,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We are grateful for the voices who supported us in our efforts to secure the needed funding for repairs, including the Friends of the Smokies and their donors.”

Ten sites were also renovated to accommodate larger recreational vehicles. These 10 sites will also offer the first electric and water hookups in a park campground. The campground and picnic area were also repaved.

“The Friends of the Smokies stand at the ready to enhance and improve visitor opportunities across the park,” said Friends of the Smokies President Jim Hart. “Thanks to some very special donors, including the Margie Manville family, I am proud that we were able to be a part of restoring this special campground where more great memories can be made, today and well into the future.”

$4.7 million from campground fees, donations and federal funds helped the park fund the renovations. According to NPS, a $4 million contract was executed to complete the water line replacement, repaving, and groundwork.

The NPS says Look Rock provides a “unique camping experience along the ridge” and it overlooks the western end of the park. To make a reservation for Look Rock, visit recreation.gov. The campground is expected to be open from May through October.

The campground can be found along the Foothills Parkway between Walland, Tennessee and Chilhowee Lake. The drive to the campground offers “spectacular views of the mountains” according to the National Park Service.

The 17-mile section of Foothills Parkway that leads to the campground was recently repaved thanks to $31 million in funding from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). The project is still being completed as crews are installing guardrails, culverts, and permanent pavement striping. The NPS is expected to be finished next spring and single-lane closures may be required to safely finish the work. Motorists are warned to expect brief delays.