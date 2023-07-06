GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Thursday that Look Rock Tower and its access trail will be temporarily closed to visitors as crews work to upgrade the tower’s radio system.

GSMNP said the trail and tower will be closed from Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 15 as long as the weather cooperates.

During the closure, a new microwave antenna and other equipment will be installed in the tower.

The new radio equipment will help with radio communications across the park, GSMNP said.

While Look Rock Tower functions as a public observation tower, GSMNP says it also serves as an air quality monitoring site and hosts radio equipment that serves Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Ft. Loudon Electric Cooperative, and the USDA Forest Service.

Those hoping to visit the park for great views will still have plenty of other options. Trip Advisor recommends visiting the Clingmans Dome Observation Tower, Campbell Overlook, Morton Overlook, and Mt. Cammerer Fire Tower. The park is also well known for its waterfalls, and many visitors take trips to Cades Cove, which has vehicle-free Wednesdays through September 27.