GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Look Rock Tower will be closed to visitors as crews work on more upgrades to its microwave equipment that helps the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and other nearby organizations communicate.

The closure of the observation tower and the access trail at Look Rock will be happening from Monday, August 28 through Friday, September 1, according to a release from the park.

GSMNP said the closure is needed as Motorola will be installing additional microwave equipment at the tower that will support Blount County emergency communications.

In addition to being a public observation tower and an air quality monitoring site, the Look Rock Tower also houses radio equipment that serves the park, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Ft. Loudon Electric Cooperative and the USDA Forest Service.

This is the second recent closure to take place as crews work on upgrading the towers radio system. The last closure took place from Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 15.

Before heading to the park for a drive or a hike, visitors may want to check for any closures that could affect their plans. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park posts information about the parks’ temporary road and trail closures on it’s website.