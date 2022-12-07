GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Federal Aviation Administration has completed a plan for managing air tours in the park and allowing over 900 flights per year according to a release from GSMNP.

In previous years, commercial air tours flew over the Smokies for many years without defined operating parameters according to GSMNP. The park says that the Air Tour Management Plan denotes the regulations for air tours and protects national park resources and values by providing continued education and management oversight.

GSMNP is one of 24 parks in the National Park System that are developing air tour management plans or voluntary agreements according to the release. The park explained that the Air Tour Management Plans are developed to allow air tours to be managed in a way that is consistent with the NPS’s mission and the FAA’s authority to ensure flight safety. GSMNP says that these plans meet requirements from the National Parks Air Tour Management Act to “mitigate or prevent significant adverse impacts from commercial air tours on the park and National Park Service’s obligation to protect the park’s natural and cultural resources, wildlife, and the visitor enjoyment.”

“We appreciate the tireless work that went into the development of the Smokies air tour management plan,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “The plan incorporates several improvements that allow continued air tour activity, while at the same time better protecting the wilderness character of the backcountry, wildlife populations, natural soundscapes, and the visitor experience in historic areas like Cades Cove.”

The plan authorizes 946 tours per year on six defined routes and states that these flights must be conducted at an altitude above 2,600 feet and within up to a mile outside of the park’s boundary, GSMNP says.

The number of authorized air tours was determined based on the averages of air tours per year reported over the park between 2017-2019, with 2020 and 2021 being excluded from the average because the number of air tours was foreseen to be different because of COVID-19.

According to the Air Tour Management Plan, air tour operators that are authorized to complete the tours are Whirl’d Helicopters, Inc. (864 tours) and Great Smoky Mountain Helicopter Inc. (82 tours). Great Smoky Mountain Helicopter Inc. is made up of Smoky Mountain Helicopters, M

Helicopters of TN, Delta Helicopters, and Cherokee Helicopters according to a note in the plan.

Read the full Air Tour Management Plan below

In addition to protecting the park’s resources, such as natural and cultural resources, preservation of wilderness character, and visitor experience, it GSMNP also says the plan was made with respect to the American Indian Tribes from the area.

“An important part of the process is the inclusion of American Indian Tribes. The agencies consulted with Tribes that have tribal lands within or adjacent to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and with Tribes that attach historic and cultural significance to resources within the park. ” The release stated.

According to the map in the Air Tour Management Plan, the Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation is located on the southern border of GSMNP in North Carolina. The Air Tour Management Plan says that the reservation is located outside the park, but it is within half a mile of the park’s boundary.

The plan is set to take effect 90 days from the date of signature on the Air Tour Management Plan, GSMNP says, which would be on March 2, 2023. Additional Information about the plan is available in the record of the decision for the Air Tour Management Plan.