KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A group of men are now warming up after spending a few days in the snow during their annual MLK weekend hike.

“My toes today are still tingling just a little bit,” said Michael Cade.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park received 12 to 18 inches of snow from last Friday to this Monday and the men are thankful they made it out safely.

“I figure 20 plus inches on the ground hard to measure,” said Jeff Cordell.

Brad Smith said, “From 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet, the snow went from seven to eight inches deep, to knee deep.”

Photos from the men show the heavy amount of snow they had to wade through. Michael Cade posted the pictures in a popular Facebook group and they’re getting a lot of attention. Several men said Sunday night was a little rough.

“I’ll go hiking again for sure but I don’t want the snow like that again,” said Keith Tuck.

Rod Garrett added, “I agree with Keith 100%.”

The men are encouraging anyone who is planning a hike to prepare and check the weather frequently.

“We had extra tents just in case if we got back to the vehicles and the roads were so bad we couldn’t get down we would be able to tough it out for a couple of days. Always be prepared in some way sort of fashion,” said Matt Cade.

Brad Smith explained, “Pounds are cheap but ounces cost money. The right gear is super important so if you’re going to go like we did and do what we did, you’ll need ultra light dry wicker gear. You need a bag that’s going to carry you to zero degrees. You’re going to mylar that you can put in your bag. You’re going to be able to generate clean water when there’s no water available with a filter system. And you’re going to need extra food and a plan ahead like we had.”

Even though the men got caught in the frigid, snowy weather they still said they had a wonderful time and even made a donation to the park service for helping them along the way.