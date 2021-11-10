KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Conservation nonprofit Friends of the Smokies has received a $50,000 donation thanks to blackberry moonshine sales from Ole Smoky Distillery.

The distillery signature Friends blackberry moonshine sales began in 2020 raising a total of $85,000 for Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The nonprofit’s CEO Tim Chandler said, “This generous donation will go a long way in supporting the work we do at Friends to preserve and protect Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The park will be able to use these funds for their most pressing needs, which includes efforts to preserve and protect the park’s natural and historic resources as visitation continues to rise.”

“Ole Smoky takes its environmental and social responsibility very seriously and is pleased to partner with the Friends of the Smokies to preserve the environment in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and simultaneously help the communities near the park, who serve the many visitors to our area,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery.

It can be purchased at Ole Smoky’s distilleries in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Nashville.