Motorcycle wreck in Wears Valley leaves two dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A single-vehicle collision on the Foothills Parkway in Wears Valley has left two dead. On Sunday, July 25, Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to Foothills Parkway near the intersection with U.S. 321 at Wears Valley for a call about a collision.
Rangers said Benjamin Braunsdorf, 50, of Seymour, and Wendy Fitzgibbon, 46, of Knoxville, were riding on a motorcycle when it lost control and collided with a roadside sign. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.
Park Rangers are investigating the incident. No additional details are available at this time.