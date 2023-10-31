KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hiker rescue mission is underway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to a Tennessee Army National Guard spokesperson. Weather conditions had delayed crews’ ability to respond sooner.

The North Carolina National Guard reportedly left just after noon Tuesday to attempt to rescue the hiker.

The rescue mission initially began Monday night, according to Tennessee Military Department spokesperson Darrin Haas, but the weather kept both the Tennessee National Guard and North Carolina National Guard from being able to go out on the aerial mission.

Then, on Tuesday morning, the Tennessee National Guard looked to go out again, but the weather hindered their efforts. So, the North Carolina crew was able to go Tuesday afternoon.

No word yet on the status of the rescue mission nor the hiker’s condition.

No further details about the hiker’s location were yet available.