Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include new information received Jan. 19 from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter weather has put a hold on the temporary single-lane closures along the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg in Sevier County.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says the intermittent closures, organically scheduled for Jan. 18-28, will allow for trees to be removed along the busy roadway. The roadway closure will now run from Monday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Feb. 4. The roadway will remain open but delays are expected.



Photos courtesy of: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The single-lane closures on the highway will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to noon on Fridays. No lane closures will be in effect on weekends.