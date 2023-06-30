KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A plan for improving the Gatlinburg Spur has been chosen following the completion of an environmental assessment of the project’s impact according to the National Park Service.

The EA looked at a no-action alternative and three action alternatives for improvements to see which plan would have no significant impact on the environment. Based on the EA’s analysis and public comment on the analysis, NPS selected Alternative 2, which was rated highest for temporary disturbance, and mid-level for permanent disturbance.

The improvements included in this plan are:

Removing the existing at-grade Wiley Oakley Bridge and replacing it with a flyover bridge to improve traffic flow.

Converting the existing bridge at Gum Stand Road to a contra-flow bridge to improve traffic flow.

Extending acceleration lanes at the Huskey Grove/Flat Branch Road intersection to allow drivers to effectively merge into traffic.

Making improvements at selected locations throughout the corridor, including curb and gutter treatments, shoulder hardening, rockfall mitigation, intelligent transportation systems, and pull-off areas.

These improvements will be made in phases as funding allows. The NPS said the design for the Wiley Oakley Bridge replacement is scheduled to start in 2023. During design, the construction schedule and traffic management will be developed.

The goal of the project is to improve safety at key interactions along the Spur while keeping the parkway character of the road according to the NPS. The need for improvement comes as more people are traveling along the Spur as Sevier County‘s population grows and more people are visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“As part of the Foothills Parkway, the Spur provides a scenic driving experience along the Little Pigeon River and is a vital part of the regional transportation network, linking Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg,” reads a release from NPS.

To learn more about the project, click here. Below you can see the full EA and read what is included in the Alternative 2 plan.

The NPS added that as this project gets underway there will be lane shifts, shoulder closures and temporary single-lane closures, detours, changes to two-way traffic, and nighttime work along the Spur.