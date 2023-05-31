The view from Newfound Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Smoky Mountain Minute, the national park’s Backcountry Management Specialist spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side News about National Trails Day 2023.

Christine Hoyer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared the history behind National Trails Day, which is observed on the first Saturday in June.

Hoyer also spoke about how the day is celebrated in the Smokies and how people can get involved. She shared that the Smoky Mountains Hiking Club is an important partner in National Trails Day.