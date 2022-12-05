KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is giving visitors the chance to learn more about winter holiday traditions from the people who call Southern Appalachia home.

The National Park will host a Holiday Homecoming at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center and Mountain Farm Museum on Saturday, December 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can experience traditions including hearth cooking, apple butter making, corn shuck dolls, holiday cards, home remedies, blacksmithing and storytelling.

Visitors will also have the chance to learn how to play the mountain dulcimer and sing holiday songs during an old-time acoustic music jam session from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“Holiday Homecoming is about getting together, enjoying community, and sharing the many traditions dear to this part of the country,” said Supervisory Park Ranger Kristine Brunsman. “We welcome everyone to join us for this special event and share their own heritage and holiday traditions with us.”

The Oconaluftee Visitor Center can be found on Newfound Gap Road, two miles north of Cherokee, NC. The event is free to attend. For more information call the visitor center at 828-497-1904. The Friends of the Smokies and Great Smoky Mountains Association helped provide support for this event.