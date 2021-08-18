New Airbnb hosts in Smoky Mountains have made $3.9 million in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to Airbnb, the online platform for lodging and vacation rentals around the world, the Smoky Mountains are among the top 10 most profitable areas of the country for new Airbnb hosts with only one listing.

These new, single-property hosts in the Smoky Mountains have made nearly $4 million in the first half of 2021, placing in sixth on the top 10 list behind places like Los Angeles and and the South Florida Gulf Coast.

Top 10 most profitable areas for new Airbnb Hosts with 1 listing in the U.S.

Atlanta: $8.5 million South Florida Gulf Coast: $8 million Phoenix: $6.3 million Los Angeles: $6.2 million North Carolina Coast: $4 million Smoky Mountains: $3.9 million Poconos: $3.5 million Houston: $3.3 million Catskills and Hudson Valley: $3.1 million Denver: $2.9 million

According to an Airbnb release, half of new listings that were both activated and booked in early 2021 got a reservation request within four days and the average annual earnings per host who had welcomed at least one guest was $9,600.

According to a release from the National Park Service, more than 12 million visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park spent more than $1 billion in communities near the park in 2020 and supported 14,707 jobs in the area.