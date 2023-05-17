KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains Association has released a new children’s book in hopes of educating both visitors and locals about BearWise safety.

Karen Key, the Design Manager for the Great Smoky Mountains Association joined WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday for the weekly Smoky Mountain Minute segment to talk about “Mabel Meets a Black Bear.”

Key shared that as the black bears of the Smokies become more active this time of year, people need to remember to be safe while exploring the Smoky Mountains. She continued to review some of the BearWise Basics, including not leaving pet food outside, securing garbage cans, cleaning grills, and not giving bears access to human food because it can lead to them having to be euthanized.

“Mabel Meets a Black Bear,” authored by Frances Figart with GSMA and illustrated by Jesse White, is described as a rhyming picture book that works to show the harmful and sometimes-deadly effects of irresponsible behavior in bear country. It also offers solutions for wildlife advocates of all ages.

“Mabel Meets a Black Bear” is now available for purchase at book retailers across the country.