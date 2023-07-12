GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, Great Smoky Mountains National Park Ranger Katie Corrigan spoke about the new and inclusive adaptive programs.

It’s thanks to a partnership between the National Park, Knox County, Catalyst Sports, and Friends of the Smokies that public lands will become more accessible for visitors of all abilities on various weekends throughout the summer and early fall.

Through the three adaptive programs, rangers and volunteers will lead one biking and two hiking programs using off-road wheelchairs and adaptive mountain bikes on three trails evaluated for adaptive equipment.

“Programs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park play a vital role in fostering an adaptive community, as they offer an opportunity for individuals to connect with and understand the natural world around them,” said Catalyst Sports CEO Eric Gray. “People can engage in activities that promote environmental awareness and conservation thereby cultivating a deeper sense of stewardship and responsibility for the park’s resources.”

Carly Pearson from Catalyst Sports brought one of the wheelchairs into the WATE 6 On Your Side studio to demo how it will be used as part of the adaptive programs.

The upcoming adaptive programs can be found here.

Those looking to volunteer with the programs, they’re encouraged to join park staff for Accessibility and Adaptive Equipment Training on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Oconaluftee Visitor Center Training Room, near the Cherokee entrance to the park. To register to volunteer, contact Katherine Corrigan at Katherine_Corrigan@nps.gov.