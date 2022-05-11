KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday announced the launch of a science communications podcast for the scientifically minded.

“Smoky Signal” is a podcase series focusing on the science, culture and history behind the Smokies.

Storytelling is a time-honored human tradition, and a key part of how park rangers engage with visitors when they come to Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Stephanie Kyriazis, Chief of Resource Education. “Launching a podcast allows us to share Smokies stories about science and culture with a broader audience, even when they are far away from the park.”

Each season of the podcast will focus on a different theme. Season one will examine collections, and what can be learned through act of collecting.

“Episode one explores renewing Cherokee traditional plant gathering practices in the park and Cherokee foodways,” Park officials said in a press release. “Episode two delves into the mysteries and discoveries within the thousands of specimens in the park’s natural history museum – some that date back more than 100 years.”

The podcast can be found on the national park services website or on Apple Podcast. Just remember to download episodes before visiting because there is no cell service in most areas of the park.