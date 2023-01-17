SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Road crews and warmer temperatures have cleared snow from US 441/Newfound Gap Road and it is now open for drivers. The Smokies tweeted the update Tuesday morning around 8:15 a.m.

A winter storm dumped 16 inches of snow on the higher elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park beginning on Jan. 13, the National Park Service said.

Park officials shared photos of the snow Jan. 15 taken by employee Stoney Mulford. The photos show crews working to clear the snow from the road that connects Tennessee and North Carolina at the state line. One image shows a crew member standing beside a snowdrift that reaches his shoulders.

Screengrabs taken from a webcam at Newfound Gap show how the scenery changed in 24 hours as the snow fell.

Park records for Clingmans Dome record an annual snowfall average of 18 inches in January; 20 inches in February; and 26 inches in March. Clingmans Dome, just above Newfound Gap, is one the highest elevation in the Smokies.

Snow falls more frequently in these higher elevations and up to 2 feet is normal during a storm like the one that swept through over the weekend, according to the park’s website.

(Courtesy of Stoney Mulford)

(Courtesy of Stoney Mulford)

(Courtesy of Stoney Mulford)

Left over snow shown on Newfound Gap Road from the storm on Friday, Jan. 14. (Courtesy of Great Smoky Mountains National Park)

Newfound Gap Road has been closed to traffic for four days as crews worked to clear the wintry precipitation.

The storm began with severe weather, spawning one tornado that touched down in Meigs County, near Decatur, and two more in Jefferson County.