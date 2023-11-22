RALEIGH, N.C. (WATE) — In an effort to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs in the Pigeon River Gorge near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line, the North Carolina General Assembly has appropriated $2 million for wildlife crossings and infrastructure.

This infrastructure includes overpasses, underpasses and fencing along roads and highways; it’s critical in increasing safety along roadways for wildlife and humans alike, according to the Safe Passage Fund Coalition.

The I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project, which the Smokies Safe Passage Coalition spearheaded and launched in 2018, aims to create the I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project to improve wildlife connectivity and reduce WVCs in a 28-mile stretch of I-40 that’s just outside of the boundaries of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Now, projects are moving forward with the efforts of the Safe Passage Fund Coalition, which comprises several groups that have been meeting about the issue since 2017.

“We are so grateful that the North Carolina General Assembly has prioritized funding to reduce wildlife–vehicle collisions on Interstate 40 near the Smokies in Haywood County,” Jeff Hunter, Southern Appalachian director of National Parks Conservation Association and Safe Passage Fund Coalition member, stated in a news release. “This is a win-win for wildlife and the motoring public. We are hopeful that this investment will help leverage federal dollars to address this issue statewide.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that the new funding in the budget will allow for it to address three of the 13 I-40 projects recommended by the Safe Passage Fund Coalition. Combined with the five projects that are already funded, this would bring the projects to a total of eight of the 13 recommended projects.

Those recommendations stem from years of research into wildlife behavior and collisions. Hunter told WATE 6 On Your Side last month that they have been researching that area for more than three years to identify where animals are being killed and where they are approaching and crossing the interstate.

Next, NCDOT plans to use the majority of the $2 million from this budget for additional wildlife fencing, planning, and constructing a mitigation project at Hurricane Creek. The remaining funds will be used to develop estimates and feasibility plans for two potential wildlife overpasses, one bridge replacement, and two culvert replacements.

(Photo via Safe Passage Fund Coalition Steering Committee Safe Passage: The I-40 Pigeon River Gorge Wildlife Crossing Project)

“Protecting wildlife from roadway collisions is critical for our infrastructure, the safety of motorists, natural ecosystems, and maintaining a positive image for North Carolina,” said Tim Gestwicki, CEO of North Carolina Wildlife Federation and chair of the Safe Passage Fund Coalition’s steering committee. “We are glad to see bipartisan support for this critically important work in our state.”

The Safe Passage Fund Coalition comprises The Conservation Fund, Defenders of Wildlife, Great Smoky Mountains Association, National Parks Conservation Association, North Carolina Wildlife Federation, Wildlands Network, and The Wilderness Society — all of which are dedicated to making the 28-mile section of Interstate 40 in the Pigeon River Gorge a safer place for wildlife and humans. They are supported by a stakeholder group of nearly twenty federal, state, tribal, and non-governmental organizations that have been meeting about the issue since 2017. More information on the coalition can be found at smokiessafepassage.org.