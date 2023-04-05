WATE 6 to offer a livestream of the sunrise service from Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Spend Easter morning surrounded by the beauty of the Smokies this year. Ober Mountain’s annual Easter Sunrise Service is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

The service will be held at the resort in Gatlinburg and carried by livestream on WATE.com. The livestream will appear in this story just before the service begins on Sunday morning.

If you’re planning to attend in person, Ober Mountain has provided details on free transportation and parking.

Aerial Trams will begin running around 5 a.m. on Sunday to carry people up to the service. The ride is complimentary and will continue to operate until the service begins, according to a press release from the folks at Ober Mountain.

Food and coffee will be available for sale on the mountain with revenue to be donated to Sevier County Food Ministries.

Free parking will be available for those who wish to drive up the mountain.

The service is 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. with sunrise expected at 7:08 a.m. It will be held outdoors but will move indoors if there is inclement weather.

After the service, donations for Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries will be collected. Preachers from the nonprofit will be holding the service.