GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ole Smoky Distilleries welcomed 5.7 million visitors in the year 2021, making them the most visited distillery in the world. This was also a personal best for the distillery, breaking their previous record of 4.5 million visitors.

Ole Smoky Distillery welcomes twice as many guests as all of Scotland’s distilleries combined. According to the Scotch Whisky Association, the 134 whiskey distilleries in Scotland saw 2.2 million visitors in 2021. Ole Smoky’s visitation record surpassed the Kentucky Bourbon Trail by approximately 4 million for the year of 2021.

“We are proud that each year more and more people visit our distilleries to try our growing variety of quality moonshine and whiskey products,” said CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery, Robert Hall. “We are also fortunate to be in Gatlinburg, a family-friendly destination that hosted more visitors at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, more than 14 million.”

Introducing their own small-batch of premium whisky in 2021, The James Ownby Reserve Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey, honors family ties. The distillery offers their guests moonshine and whisky feature tastings, self-guided tours, live music, retail shops and food in efforts to prioritize the visitor experience.

Ole Smoky retails in all 50 states and in over 20 countries around the world. More information on the distillery can be found at https://olesmoky.com/.