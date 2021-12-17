KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A short-term detour will be implemented on the Spur next week to allow Great Smoky Mountains National Park work crews to make repairs to a guard rail.

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, northbound motorists approaching the Spur from Huskey Grove and Flat Branch Roads must detour southbound along the Spur to the Legion Field Bridge.

All motorists are asked to reduce their speed and use extra caution while traveling through the work zone.

